Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,133 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Mondelez International worth $270,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

