Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,779.50 ($23.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,933.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,255.11.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

