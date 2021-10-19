Monetha Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $530,634.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $530,634.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00189573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00088915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

