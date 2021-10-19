MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 30,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,541,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $661.59 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.
In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
