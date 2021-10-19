MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 30,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,541,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $661.59 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

