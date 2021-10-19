MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 2.6%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 619,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,200,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in MoneyLion by 383.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 776,540 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 892.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 396,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

