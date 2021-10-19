Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 310 ($4.05).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 16.45 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 219.45 ($2.87). 7,543,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.12%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

