Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 16.45 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 219.45 ($2.87). The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,221. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

In related news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

