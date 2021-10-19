MONK Reaches Market Cap of $611,316.06 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. MONK has a total market cap of $611,316.06 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011509 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004143 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.