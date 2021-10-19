Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,554,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,505,000 after purchasing an additional 155,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

