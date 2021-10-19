Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 53,383 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $3,405,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25.

Shares of MEG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.71. 148,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,385. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

