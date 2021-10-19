Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $62.70

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.70, but opened at $61.21. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 1,365 shares changing hands.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $682,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 163,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

