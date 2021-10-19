Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $62,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

MCO stock opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

