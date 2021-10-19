Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.92

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and traded as high as $82.12. Moog shares last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.35 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

