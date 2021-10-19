Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.69 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Moonriver has a market cap of $506.45 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $251.17 or 0.00391243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,127,908 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016,335 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

