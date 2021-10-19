MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $150,003.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.00302585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.