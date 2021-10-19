Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $357.41

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.41 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.47). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 344.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 274,230 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £983.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Clement Woon acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

