Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.