Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Morgan Stanley worth $363,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,725,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

