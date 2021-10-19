Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. 77,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

