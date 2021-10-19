Morgan Stanley Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $17.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.