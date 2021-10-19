Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.95 and traded as high as C$17.34. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 13,251 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.95.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

