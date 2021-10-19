Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,400 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.77, for a total transaction of $2,025,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $176.75 and a one year high of $288.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.