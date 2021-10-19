MORPHOSE Price Tops $4.41 on Exchanges (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, MORPHOSE has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00006909 BTC on popular exchanges. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $239,076.14 and $125.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00068529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,955.06 or 1.00107988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.23 or 0.05990715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

