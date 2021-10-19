Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.78% of Motorola Solutions worth $1,020,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.30. 2,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,453. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.30 and a twelve month high of $248.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.