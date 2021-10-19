Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.