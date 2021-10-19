MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Cap of $67.34 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and $18.54 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00189066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

