Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,887 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Mplx worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mplx by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 495,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Mplx by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

