MSCI (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSCI opened at $619.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.64. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

