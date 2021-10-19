mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading 53.9% Higher Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00187875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

