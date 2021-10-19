mStable USD Price Hits $1.02 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.73 million and approximately $137,562.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

