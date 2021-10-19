M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,855 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.

NYSE MTB opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

