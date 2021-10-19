M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.81% of M&T Bank worth $151,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,294,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.82. 11,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

