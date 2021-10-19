M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.31% of Corteva worth $102,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

