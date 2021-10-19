M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $99,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.00. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,217. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $294.79 and a 52 week high of $430.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

