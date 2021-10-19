M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $180,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

