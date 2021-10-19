M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. 58,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,392. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

