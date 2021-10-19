M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $84,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,521. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14.

