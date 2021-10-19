M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $56,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

