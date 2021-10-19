M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.66% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $104,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.94. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,315. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

