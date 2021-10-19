M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,585 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.53% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $138,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,475. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.