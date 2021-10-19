M&T Bank Corp Has $229.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $229,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,470,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,463. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

