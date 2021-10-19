M&T Bank Corp Has $51.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $51,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 249,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 41,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 15,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,491. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

