M&T Bank Corp Has $541.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.77% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $541,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,111,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.49. 13,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.07 and its 200-day moving average is $271.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

