M&T Bank Corp Has $82.63 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $82,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.19. 12,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,975. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

