M&T Bank Corp Has $84.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,680 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.64% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $84,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,841. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

