M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,296 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $47,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.83. 19,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

