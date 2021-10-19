M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $105,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,396. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.