M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after buying an additional 64,587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. 17,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,115. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

