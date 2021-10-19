M&T Bank Corp Sells 16,427 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $154,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.40. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,873. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.25 and a one year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

