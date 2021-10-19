M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,321,166 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,321,166 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.38% of eBay worth $179,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. 36,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

